Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $199,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. 101,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,274. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.