Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 303,745 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 303,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 239,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.