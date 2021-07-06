Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,735 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. FIL Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

CME stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,592. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

