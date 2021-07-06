Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 230,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104,253 shares of company stock valued at $300,837,892 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

