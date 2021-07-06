Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 209.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $34,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOYU traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.77. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

