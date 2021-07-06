Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $10.91 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

