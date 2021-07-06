Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $16.03 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 962,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 189,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196,223. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

