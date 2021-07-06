Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,378 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

PEG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

