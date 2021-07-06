Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Hill-Rom worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.