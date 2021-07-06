Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,240,000 after buying an additional 54,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.48. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.33.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

