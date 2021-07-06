Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 122,676 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

