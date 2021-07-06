Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.