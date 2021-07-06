Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

PAC stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

