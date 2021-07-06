Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after buying an additional 432,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after buying an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 8,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,281. Lazard has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

