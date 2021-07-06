Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 59,786 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

