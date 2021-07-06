LH Capital Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 611,204 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 611,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. LH Capital Markets LLC owned approximately 3.48% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVFA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of SVFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 4,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,127. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.