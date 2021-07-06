LH Capital Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPAU remained flat at $$10.05 on Tuesday. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

