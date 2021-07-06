LH Capital Markets LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

LH Capital Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. LH Capital Markets LLC’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 400,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,326. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

