Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is Carlyle Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Carlyle Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,005,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Oilfield Services accounts for about 1.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $138,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 243,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $5,385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,495,096 shares of company stock valued at $189,779,144. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,846. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

