Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Critical Survey

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -97.11% 5.22% 2.69% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 3.92 -$238.00 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $330.01 million 1.98 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

