LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
LFST stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
