LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.