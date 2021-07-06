LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.67.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
