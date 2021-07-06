Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,484 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.23% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $56,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of LGND traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.36. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

