Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSPD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.38.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,584,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,704,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

