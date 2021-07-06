Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.08.

LZRFY stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.