L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.