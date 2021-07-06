Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $22.22 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Athene makes up 8.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Athene worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATH traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,699. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

