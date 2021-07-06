Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2,065.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $53,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Logitech International by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.