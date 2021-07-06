Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,855 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $244.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,099. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.23. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

