Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 145,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

