Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $889.58. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $894.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $862.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

