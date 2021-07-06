Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $39.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.38. 46,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,535. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

