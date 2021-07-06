Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.21. 42,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.22 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

