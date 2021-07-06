Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of NewMarket worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NewMarket by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock traded down $5.91 on Tuesday, reaching $310.14. 557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,277. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $306.23 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.12.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

