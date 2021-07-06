Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,067,391 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

