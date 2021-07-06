Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $316,103.82 and $130.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.61 or 0.00937025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.44 or 0.08356720 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

