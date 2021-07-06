Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Marriott International worth $175,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Marriott International stock opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.