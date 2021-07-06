Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.32). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), with a volume of 212,801 shares changing hands.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 593.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 714.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22).

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

