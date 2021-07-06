Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.