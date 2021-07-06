Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,708,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,676,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.90. The stock had a trading volume of 93,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $369.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

