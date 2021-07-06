MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$9.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TSE MEG opened at C$9.21 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

