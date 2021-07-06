MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$9.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.
MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
TSE MEG opened at C$9.21 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
