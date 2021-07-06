Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 538.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 12,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a PE ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

