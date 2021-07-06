Metaverse ETP 24 Hour Volume Hits $153,090.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $153,090.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.41 or 0.06779812 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,607,282 coins and its circulating supply is 78,607,184 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

