Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.650 EPS.

MAA opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $172.33.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.82.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.