Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.90

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.90 and last traded at $172.88, with a volume of 8779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 102.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

