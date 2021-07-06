Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.
Shares of MAA stock opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.82.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
