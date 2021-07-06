Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

