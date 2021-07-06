Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,884,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 6,944,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58,844.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Minor International Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNRIF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00. Minor International Public has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

