Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $360.16 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $360.16 or 0.01061927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $34.95 million and approximately $138,679.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00139700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00166292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.03 or 1.00318341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00921751 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,030 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

