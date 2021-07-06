Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 0% This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.04 million and approximately $718.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $19.61 or 0.00057799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00133925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.12 or 0.99442226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.00941043 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

