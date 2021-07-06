Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 11,374 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $28,157,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

